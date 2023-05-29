UK MoS for South Asia Lord Tariq Ahmad meets former Foreign Secy Shringla in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 29 : UK Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia, and United Nations Lord Tariq Ahmad, who is on a 5-day visit to India, met the former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Delhi on Monday.

Apart from the UK Minister, the former Foreign Secretary also had a brief interaction with British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott.

"A great pleasure to meet Lord @tariqahmadbt, UK Minister in FCO and @CScottFCDO, UK Deputy High Commissioner @UKinIndia," Shringla said, taking to Twitter.

The UK Minister is on India visit from May 27-31 with a focus on strengthening ties between the two nations in the science, research and innovation sectors.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Lord Tariq Ahmad and discussed a range of issues including the Free Trade Agreement, Indo-Pacific and G20.

"Met with UK MOS Lord @tariqahmadbt today in New Delhi. Discussed a broad range of issues, from FTA and South Asia to Indo-Pacific and G20. Underlined the obligation to ensure security of our diplomatic missions and prevent misuse of democratic freedoms," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

UK and India are working towards a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The ninth round of negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the UK was held from April 24 to 28.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, who is Minister of State for Foreign Commonwealth & Development Affairs (South Asia, MEastNAfrica, UN, Human Rights) PM's Special Envoy for Preventing Sexual Violence, landed in India two days back on May 27. After his arrival in India, he travelled to Jodhpur.

"...I arrived in Jodhpur, my maternal ancestral home. 76 years after my mother bid farewell to the Blue City I say 'Salaam Jodhpur- Namaste Rajasthan'," he said in a tweet.

"Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort is steeped in a rich and diverse history. Pleasure touring the fort today to learn more about its architecture, restoration and conservation work," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor