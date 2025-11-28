UK net migration drops to 204,000 in June 2025

London [United Kingdom], November 28 (ANI/WAM): The Office for National Statistics said that net migration to the UK fell by two-thirds in the year to June to 204,000, after sharp falls in arrivals combined with a slight rise in the number of people leaving the country.

Net migration peaked at 906,000 in the year to June 2023. There was a net outflow of both EU and UK citizens in the 12 months to June 2025, with a majority of the UK citizens leaving under the age of 35. (ANI/WAM)

