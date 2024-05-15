UK PM Sunak, Ukraine's Zelenskyy strongly condemn shooting incident that left Slovak PM Fico injured

London [UK], May 15 : UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he was "shocked" to hear that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting incident on Wednesday.

In a post on social media platform X, Sunak wrote, "Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also took to social media to condemn the act of violence against Slovakia's head of state.

"The attack on Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is appalling. We strongly condemn this act of violence against our neighbouring partner state's head of government," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere. We sincerely hope Robert Fico recovers soon and express our solidarity with the people of Slovakia," he said.

Romanian President, Klaus Lohannis, too condemned the attack on the Slovak PM, and wished him a "full and speedy recovery."

"Appalled to learn about the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. I wish him a full and speedy recovery. I strongly condemn such extremist acts, which threaten our core European values," Lohannis said in a post on X.

Four-time Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was wounded in a shooting incident on Wednesday (local time) in Handlova and has been hospitalised, reported The Slovak Spectator.

The incident took place after a government meeting in Handlova.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia confirmed the violent attack on Robert Fico.

The Ministry took to X, and wrote, "Minister of Foreign & European Affairs of Juraj Blanar confirms that today (15/5/24) a violent attempt on life of the Slovak PM Robert Fico took place. While grateful for all the solidarity & support expressed, his thoughts are with the PM."

Handlova is notably a mining town in the Trencin Region of Slovakia, where, the shooter fired at PM Fico, outside the cultural house, where a government meeting was held.

Multiple gunshots were heard during Fico's conversation with his supporters outside the building, and sometime later, while he was shot, Fico fell to the ground, The Slovak Spectator reported.

Following the shooting in Handlova, pro-Russian Smer MP Lubos Blaha in Bratislava has suspended today's parliament session. He further accused the opposition of being responsible for the shooting.

As of now, the latest development states that the Slovak premier is in a 'life-threatening state' after he was shot multiple times in an assassination attempt.

The suspected gunman, according to CNN, was among a small crowd of people waiting to greet the prime minister on the street outside the cultural center, where the meeting took place.

In a statement posted on Fico's official Facebook page and his party's website, the attack was labelled as "an assassination attempt."

"He was shot multiple times and is currently in a life-threatening condition. The next few hours will be decisive," the statement said.

The police have detained the accused gunman, according to Slovak President Zuzana Caputova.

