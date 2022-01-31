UK publishes report of Downing Street lockdown parties, finds 'failures of leadership and judgment'

The British government on Monday published a long-awaited report into parties held at Downing Street that allegedly breached the country's COVID-19 rules, found serious "failures of leadership and judgment" by the UK government.

"At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public. There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did," the findings of the report said.

"A number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did. There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across Government," the text added.

Earlier UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office apologized to the royal family for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year, when COVID-19 rules barred indoor socializing.

"It is deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and Number 10 has apologized to the Palace," Xinhua News Agency had reported quoting a spokesperson for British Prime Minister.

The prime minister had conceded: "With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found some other way to thank them."

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, had raged against Johnson's "ridiculous" apology, saying the prime minister's excuse that he "did not realize he was at a party" was "offensive" to the British public.

( With inputs from ANI )

