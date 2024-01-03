UK Teen Virtually ‘Gang-Raped’ in Metaverse Game, Probe On

The Metaverse, hailed as the next frontier in digital interaction, is facing increased scrutiny and growing concerns over safety and privacy. UK police have initiated an investigation into the first reported gang rape case within the virtual realm, raising alarms about the well-being of users in this digital space.

The shocking incident, reported by Indian Express, involves the virtual assault of a 16-year-old girl's avatar by a group of online strangers in a virtual video game. In the Metaverse, a virtual world developed by Meta, users wear VR headsets for immersive interactions with others in a digital landscape featuring avatars of real users.

While the victim suffered no physical injuries due to the virtual nature of the attack, UK police note significant emotional and psychological trauma. This unsettling event brings attention to broader safety concerns within the Metaverse, with similar reports emerging in popular Meta-owned games such as Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues, both available for free in the virtual space.

Beyond virtual assault, crimes within the Metaverse include virtual robbery, identity theft, and ransom attacks, raising questions about the platform's overall security. In response to the incident, a Meta spokesperson emphasized their commitment to user safety, stating, "The kind of behaviour described has no place on our platform. For all users, we have an automatic protection called personal boundary, which keeps people you don’t know a few feet away from you."

Meta, the parent company of major social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, created the Metaverse to offer users an immersive digital experience, enabling them to live alternate lives while concealing real-world identities. However, this incident underscores the potential risks associated with virtual interactions, prompting the need for robust safety measures.

According to reports, in response to growing concerns, the UK is considering the introduction of an Online Safety Act bill to address and prevent such incidents within the Metaverse.