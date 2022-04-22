UK to reopen embassy in Kyiv next week

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that they will reopen their embassy in the Ukraine capital Kyiv next week.

Addressing a press conference here, Johnson said, "The success of Ukraine President Zelenskyy and their people in resisting the Russian forces in Kyiv helps me to make this decision and I can announce that we will surely reopen the embassy in Kyiv next week."

He further said, "We the United Kingdom will not watch passively as Putin carries onslaught in Ukraine."

Johnson talked about India's democracy and said, "India is one of the world's oldest democratic countries and world's largest democracy, sticking together and confronting our shared anxieties about autocracies around the world and we are acting together to make the world safer and more prosperous."

Johnson said that the new defence and security partnership will help India to strengthen the domestic defence industry.

He also said their collaboration on energy security and the new UK-India Hydrogen Science and Innovation hub will help both the countries to reduce their excessive dependency on the 'Hydrocarbon'.

Praising India's economy, UK PM said, "India is a powerful country in South-Asia and one of the fastest-growing countries in the world with 2.25 trillion pounds and set to be the world's third-largest economy by 2050."

Referring to Free Trade Agreement between India and UK, Johnson said, "I and Modi told negotiators to conclude FTA by Diwali. This could double our trade investment by the end of the decade."

( With inputs from ANI )

