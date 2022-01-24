UK to withdraw some embassy staff from Ukraine amid growing threat from Russia

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) took the decision of withdrawing some UK Embassy staff and dependants from Kyiv in response to the growing threat from Russia, UK's travel advisory said in a statement.

The British Embassy will remain open and will continue to carry out essential work including providing consular assistance and support to British nationals in Ukraine.

The FCDO also requested British Nationals in Ukraine to register their presence there.

The advisory further said that the Terrorist attacks in Ukraine can't be ruled out and asked people to remain careful.

"Since late March 2021, there has been a pattern of Russian military build-ups near Ukraine's eastern border and in illegally annexed Crimea. Since the beginning of November 2021 there has been significant media coverage of heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine," the advisory reads.

It further says, "Renewed military action anywhere in Ukraine would greatly reduce British Embassy Kyiv's ability to provide consular support."

( With inputs from ANI )

