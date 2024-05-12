UKPNP leader expresses support for ongoing protest against Pak administration for inflicting atrocities in PoJK

Skardu [PoJK], May 12 : Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson for the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), on Sunday, expressed solidarity towards the ongoing protest by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) against atrocities done by the Pakistan administration in the Pakistan Occupied Jammu And Kashmir (PoJK).

In his video message released on Sunday, Khan also assured that as long as the struggle continues in PoJK, the UKPNP will become the international messenger for the voice of the people of PoJK raising their demands on all the international platforms, for holding Pakistani administration accountable for its atrocities.

The UKPNP leader, in his statement, said, "The struggle of the people of PoJK that has been continuing for over a year now has reached its limit. In this struggle, the people have been demanding their basic human rights and are raising their voices against the atrocities of Pakistan for over 70 years."

He emphasised that these people have been fighting for the resources of the region that are being utilised by the Pakistan administration for the last 76 years and against all types of governmental propaganda, but now they have decided to bear no more as this time it is a matter of survival for them.

He further stated, "The JAAC is now raising its voice against the invalid taxes, the revocation of subsidies, the unemployment, and the skyrocketing inflation. They are now demanding Pakistan to honour its promises and fulfil the demands of the people."

While raising the major issues of severe load shedding and power cuts in PoJK, the UKPNP leader said that the rivers that produce electricity for Pakistan belong to the people of Pakistan.

At the time of the construction of the Mangla Dam, the administration had promised free electricity which remains not fulfilled. Then they constructed another dam without obtaining any permission or validation from the locals. Eventually, another dam was constructed by Pakistan without the consent or validation of the locals or the puppet government of PoJK, he added.

"Now when the people and the JAAC are out on the streets to raise their demand peacefully, you are deploying your defence forces to suppress them. The people of the PoJK deserve basic humanitarian rights, and it is the responsibility of the administration to ensure that the rights are being given to our people," Khan said.

He further reiterated that they have repeatedly demanded basic health, educational, and infrastructural facilities but the authorities did not honour their promises or bothered to listen to their demands.

"You not only strengthened the already present Pakistani defence and intelligence forces in PoJK but you also harassed our activists and the general public. You arrested the people who wanted to raise their demands peacefully, raided their homes, inflicted physical violence on them, shaved their heads, and took them to Pakistan after their whereabouts were unknown. Similarly, you also arrested several people from Dadyal, and you have been orchestrating a violent crackdown on the people of PoJK," Khan said.

Moreover, Khan emphasised innocent female students were also injured during the protests as forces used tear gas on protesters.

"But we and the JAAC will continue the peaceful struggle for their basic human rights," Aziz Khan added.

