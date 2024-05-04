Ukraine attacks Crimea with long-range missiles: Russia

Kyiv, May 4 (IANS/DPA) Russian air defence systems destroyed four US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles fired at the Crimean Peninsula by Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday morning.

The scope and impact of the attack on Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, was initially unclear. Kyiv has yet to comment publicly on the claim.

Russia, which has been waging an all-out war against Ukraine for more than two years, often only reports alleged successions of its own air defences in the case of Ukrainian drone or missile attacks.

Last Tuesday, Ukraine attacked the Russian military in Crimea with missiles recently supplied by the United States. Independent media reported strikes on three military bases in Crimea, resulting in several casualties.

Washington had announced in recent weeks that it would also be delivering even longer-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine as part of a new weapons package. In previous deliveries, the range of missiles of this type was limited to 165 kilometres.

Crimea is a key staging ground for Russian forces, with supplies of soldiers, weapons and ammunition channelled through the peninsula that juts into the Black Sea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to recover all territory seized by Russia, including Crimea.

