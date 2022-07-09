Ukraine cancels licensing of wheat exports

Kiev, July 9 The Ukrainian government has cancelled the licensing of the exports of wheat and meslin a mixture of wheat and rye, the country's Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In March, Ukraine imposed a ban on oats exports and added wheat to the list of goods requiring export licenses.

In April, Ukraine's union of producers, processors and exporters of grain "Ukraine Grain Association" asked the government to cancel wheat exports licensing to simplify the sales and free storage capacity for the new crop.

In the 2021-2022 marketing year, between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, Ukraine exported 61.52 million tons of cereals and oilseeds, including 18.7 million tons of wheat and 12,600 tons of oats.

