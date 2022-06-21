Ukraine continues consultations on security guarantee: Presidential Advisor

Kiev, June 21 The Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak said that Kiev continues to consult with its partners on a security guarantee framework, local online media outlet LB.ua reported.

"We continue permanent consultations... As of today, many countries from different continents have expressed their desire to be future guarantors," Yermak was quoted by the media outlet as saying on Monday.

Speaking on the possible format of the security guarantee, the official added that it should include a single multilateral framework deal between all the guarantor states and a separate bilateral agreement between Ukraine and each guarantor, Xinhua news agency reported.

The guarantor countries must ratify the framework agreement before taking effect, Yermak said.

At the peace talks with Russia held in the Turkish city of Istanbul in late March, Kiev proposed signing a new international security guarantee treaty, which enshrines obligations for the guarantor countries to provide Ukraine with military assistance in the event of an attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor