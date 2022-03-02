Ukraine expresses condolences on death of Indian student due to shelling

Ukraine expressed its condolences to the family of an Indian student who lost his life due to shelling by the Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv city.

Ukraine Ambassador to UN Sergiy Kyslytsya on Wednesday said, "Ukraine deeply regrets that a student from India has become a victim of this shelling by the Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv. We offer our deepest sympathies to India and the relatives of the victim."

Notably, an Indian student lost his life in Kharkiv on Tuesday because of shelling in the area.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared the information and expressed condolences to the family.

"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," he wrote in the tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor