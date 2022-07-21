Ukraine grain deal to be signed on Friday in Istanbul: UN source

All issues regarding the Ukraine grain deal have been resolved, and the agreement will be signed tomorrow in Istanbul, a United Nations source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It seems that all questions regarding grain are resolved, and tomorrow in Istanbul, there really will be signing of the deal," the source said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor