Ukraine Russia Conflict: About 500 enemy personnel were killed in overnight attacks, claims Russia

The Russian ministry of defence has issued their latest operational briefing across social media channels in which they claimed to have this development in the war

Four Ukrainian military facilities were hit by high-precision air-based missiles, including two ammunition depots in Kharkiv.

Russia hit 87 military facilities in Ukraine, claiming to destroy 59 armoured vehicles, artillery pieces and vehicles and kill “about 500 enemy personnel”.

Two Ukrainian launchers of Buk-M1 and Osa AKM anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed.

Two Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, a Tochka-U tactical missile launcher and an electronic warfare station were destroyed near the village of Barvinkove.

Russian air defence systems shot down 13 Ukrainian drones.

However, the claims are still yet to verified. Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Officials from more than 40 countries are set to gather at Germany’s Ramstein airbase on Tuesday, for US-hosted talks expected to focus on how to arm Kyiv against a Russian onslaught in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign minister has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol when he visits Moscow on Tuesday. However, About 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since start of the invasion, the UK defence secretary, Ben Wallace has said. Speaking in parliament on Monday afternoon, he added that alongside the death toll, 2,000 armoured vehicles had been destroyed or captured, including 530 tanks.