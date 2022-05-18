Ukraine Russia Conflict: Austria's neutral status here to stay, says Foreign Minister

The foreign minister of Austria said his country would retain its neutral status even as EU allies Sweden and Finland overhauled decades-long foreign policy stances to apply for Nato membership in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“The situation for us looks a little different,” Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

Mr Schallenberg said that the country, which obtains 80% of its natural gas from Russia, would continue to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine rather than lethal weapons.

“We are helping on a large scale but not with war munition and I think help for Ukraine cannot only be reduced to war munition,” he said.

