Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ex Ukraine MP’s wife caught with $28 million cash in six suitcases, see pic

Belarussian media outlet NEXTA on Monday reported that the wife of former Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kotvytskyy has been caught with US$ 28 million dollars and 1.3 million euros in cash in her suitcase bag by the authorities. The authorities caught her when she was trying to flee from the country.

NEXTA shared a photograph of a suitcase that was filled with the case and wrote "Ukrainian media report that the wife of former MP Kotvytskyy tried to take $28 million and 1.3 million euros out of #Ukraine via #Zakarpattya."

"The money was found by the #Hungarian border guards and forced to declare it" NEXTA added.

Meanwhile, it's been one month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The UN’s recent data shows that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the war began. The Russian military on Sunday bombed an art school where around 400 people were taking refuge in the besieged port city of Mariupol. On Wednesday, Russia targeted a theatre in the same city, where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. However, the reports are also coming that the US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and “impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia” for its invasion, the White House said.



