Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Facebook restricts access to RT and Sputnik across the EU

Russia and Ukraine are at war. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has made a big decision in this regard. Meta Russian media is blocking RT and Sputnik in the EU. In this regard, the company's Global Affairs Head Nick Clegg said on Tuesday.

Meta will block Russian government media outlets RT and Sputnik on all its platforms. "We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media. Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time. We will continue to work closely with Governments on this issue," tweeted Nick Clegg.

Several European governments have called on Meta to take action against Russian government media platforms.

Clegg said Meta has been consistently working with governments on the issue. Earlier, the European Union (EU) issued a statement on Sunday banning Russian state media networks RT and Sputnik.



