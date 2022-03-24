Ukraine-Russia Conflict: India again marks its absence from voting in UNSC on Russia's resolution on humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

India marked its abstained from a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. But the resolution failed to get adopted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) because it got only two votes from Russia and China.

The meeting was held with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in New York, Shringla reached New York hours before the UN General Assembly and the voting on draft resolutions on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine was expected to be on Thursday.

India’s Permanent Representative at the UN, T S Tirumurti, tweeted, “Delighted to receive Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla in New York. Foreign Secretary will participate in the UN Security Council meeting on cooperation between the UN and the League of Arab States.”

Meanwhile, it's been one month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday Western nations will warn the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, that his country will pay “ruinous” costs for invading Ukraine during an unprecedented one-day trio of Nato, G7, and EU summits that will be attended by the US president, Joe Biden. Zelensky said he hoped for “meaningful steps” at the round of summits, noting they would reveal “who is a friend, who is a partner, and who betrayed us for money”.The Ukrainian president also called for a global rally to protest Russia’s war on Ukraine, urging citizens of the world to publicly stand against the war. About 150,000 people are stuck in the northern city with little hope of aid after Russia cut them off from the capital, Kyiv when a key bridge was bombed on Wednesday.