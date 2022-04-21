Ukraine Russia Conflict: India has been ‘very strong’ in condemnation of Russian atrocities say, Johnson

Boris Johnson has said India has been "very strong" in its condemnation of Putin’s atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine. "I think everybody understands India and Russia have, historically, had a very different relationship than perhaps Russia and the UK have had over the last couple of decades," Mr Johnson said.

"We have to reflect that reality, but clearly I'll be talking to Narendra Modi (Indian prime minister] about it".

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Volodymyr Zelensky has said the situation in Mariupol is deteriorating with roughly 1,000 civilians remaining trapped in the Azovstal steel plant with the remaining fighters who are heavily outnumbered. However, Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Vladimir Putin, said he believed Russian forces would be in complete control of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol “before lunchtime, or after lunch” on Thursday. Also, Ukraine is working to convince western allies to shift Russia’s shipments of natural gas from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Ukraine’s pipeline, increasing Kyiv’s leverage, energy officials told Reuters. And US President Joe Biden is set to announce plans on Thursday to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a US official.