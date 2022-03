Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Nearly ninety children have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Ukraine, since the war

The Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office said on Monday said that so far ninety children have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Ukraine, since the war. “The highest number of victims are in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolayiv, and Zhytomyr regions,” it said in a statement.

However, Russia denied all the claims and said it calls a “special operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine not to target civilians.

The War between Ukraine and Russia is going on for three weeks now. However, it is been reported that Russia has sought military support from China. While China denied the rumors and said “never heard” of the Russian arms requests. It is been also stated that the United States will try to persuade China not to supply arms to Russia. Earlier, the US has warned of the possibility of chemical or biological weapons being used by Russia. Not only this Russian airstrikes hit three cities in Ukraine on Friday – including two in the country’s west. Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped and under fire in Ukrainian cities. But a third Russian major general has been killed in Ukraine, western officials confirmed. Criticizing Russia, Joe Biden announced plans to ban the import of seafood, vodka, and diamonds from Russia. The US has also accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles. Meanwhile, Russia has moved to block Instagram after its parent company, Meta, said it would allow calls for violence against Putin and Russian soldiers.