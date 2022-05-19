Ukraine Russia Conflict: Poland will protect Sweden and Finland from Russia during its Nato joining

Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that his nation would defend Sweden and Finland if they were attacked even before they joined Nato.

“I consider the accession of Sweden and Finland to Nato as an important signal of strengthening security in Europe,” he said. “I want to make it clear that in the event of an attack on Sweden or Finland during their accession, Poland will come to their aid" he added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, the World Bank will make $30bn available to help stem a food security crisis threatened by Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has cut off most grain exports from the two countries. Also, UN secretary-general António Guterres has warned that the food shortages stoked by the war in Ukraine could last years and cause mass hunger and famine across the world. However, Financial markets have endured another torrid day amid concerns that the war in Ukraine, along with inflation and supply problems, was pushing the world towards recession. In the US the Dow Jones average closed down 3.57% on Wednesday while the broader S&P500 suffered its worst session since June 2020, plunging 4.04%.