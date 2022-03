Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Putin has isolated himself, claims US

US senator Mark Warner and the chairman of the Intelligence Committee on Tuesday said, Vladimir Putin is now increasingly frustrated and feeling backed into a corner.

“He [Putin] has isolated himself. He’s not been in the Kremlin very much. ... You’ve got less and less inputs, and these inputs are from sycophants,” senator Warner told MSNBC.

He further added that Putin had “clearly been caught off guard by the size of the Ukrainian resistance”.

“I do worry that he’s been backed into a corner. I do worry that there is no obvious exit ramp" he added.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on since Thursday morning. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is now trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv. Meanwhile, some satellite photos have surfaced. Of which 64 km on the roads of Ukraine. A long line of Russian troops is visible. Satellite photos show Russia taking an aggressive stance.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared on Monday by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past three days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.