Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia ‘putting millions at risk of hunger by blocking exports’ says Ukraine

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday said that Global hunger is at risk of getting worse as Russia is “blocking” shipments of Ukrainian crops that are exported to developing countries.

He tweeted: “Russia puts millions of people at risk of hunger by blocking our ports. Together with partners, Ukraine has established two alternative land routes to deliver food exports and save Africa and other regions from hunger."

“Russia must end its blockade to allow full and free export" he added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia has declared victory in its months-long operation to capture the strategic port of Mariupol after Ukraine ordered the last of its troops holed up in the city’s Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms. Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenko said 2,439 Ukrainian personnel had surrendered at the steelworks since May 16, the final 500 on Friday. Zelenskiy said Russia should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys. He called on Ukraine’s partners to seize Russian funds and property under their jurisdiction and use them to create a fund to compensate those who suffered.



