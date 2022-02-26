Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russia seized Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, informs Ukraine

Russian armed troops seized Ukraine’s hydroelectric power plant on Saturday said Ukraine’s energy minister. This move comes a day after Russian troops captured the Chernobyl power plant site.



On Friday, Russia again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,"

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.

Also on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in the capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.