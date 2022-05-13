Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian forces opened fire on civilians in Kharkiv

Ukraine’s first deputy minister of internal affairs Yevhen Yenin on Friday said that Russian troops opened fire on civilians from a tank in a village in Kharkiv Oblast. “In one of the villages of Kharkiv region, the police established the fact that Russian servicemen, think about it, opened fire on civilians from a tank,” he said.

“That’s why we don’t have to talk about any moral framework of the Russian military,” he added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine claimed it had damaged and set on fire a Russian navy logistics ship in the Black Sea. The Vsevolod Bobrov was near Snake Island, said Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration in southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said “very difficult negotiations” were ongoing to evacuate 38 seriously wounded fighters from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, in exchange for Russian prisoners of war. However, The UN’s human rights council has passed a resolution to investigate alleged abuses by Russian troops in parts of Ukraine formerly under their control, with a view to holding those responsible to account.