Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian military vehicles enter Ukraine from Crimea, confirms Ukrainian Border Guard

According to a video released by the Ukrainian Border Guard, the Russian military vehicles have entered Ukraine through Crimea. However, it is still unclear which border the vehicles are entering Ukraine from — Chongar in the east or Kalanchak in the west.

In the early morning of Thursday, a video went viral in which it was seen the Belarus border crossing showed a column of troops and military vehicles crossing into Ukraine. The video was shot around 6:48 a.m. local time at the crossing between Senkivka, Ukraine, and Veselovka, Belarus.

The Ukrainian Border Guard in a statement said, that their borders were attacked by Russia, and Belarus, "with the use of artillery, heavy equipment, and small arms."

Early this morning Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.