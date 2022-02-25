Ukraine-Russia Conflict: "Russian warship, go f*** yourself" says Ukraine soldiers to Russia's warning

An audio clip is going so viral, in which it is been heard that Ukrainian soldiers on an island in the Black Sea and an officer of the Russian Navy having a conversation. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, all the soldiers who were defending Snake Island have been killed.

"All border guards died heroically but did not give up. They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously," Zelensky said. According to the purported audio exchange, a Russian officer says: "This is a military warship. This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed."

Responding to this Ukraine soldiers said, "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

