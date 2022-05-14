Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russians withdrawn from Kharkiv city area, says Ukraine

The major of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov has told that Russians have withdrawn from the Kharkiv city area.

He said that “due to the efforts of Kharkiv territorial defence and Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians have withdrawn out far from the city area in the direction of the Russian border.”

He added that it was now “calm in Kharkiv and people are gradually coming back to the city.”

There was ”no shelling in the city for the last five days” he said explaining that there was only “one attempt” from the Russians to hit the city with a missile rocket near Kharkiv airport but, he said, “the missile was eliminated by Ukrainian Air Defence.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukrainians have also repelled multiple attempts by the Russians to cross a strategically significant river in the Donbas, inflicting heavy losses in the process, according to local officials and British intelligence. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy says “very difficult negotiations are underway” on the evacuation of the seriously wounded and medics from Mariupol and the city’s Azovstal steel plant. However, Russia will suspend electricity supplies to Finland from 1am on Saturday the supplier, RAO Nordic, said, amid rising tensions over Helsinki’s bid to join Nato. Earlier, the Ukrainian president reiterated an offer to hold direct talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Ukrainian president’s fullest public comments on the prospect of peace talks in weeks.

