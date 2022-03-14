Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Two killed in the Kyiv building, after shell hit in early morning

On early Monday, firefighters in Kyiv are putting out a blaze in an apartment building after a shelling attack. The nine-story building on 20 Bohatyrska street in Obolon was seen in fire. According to the reports, the building caught fire at 5 am on Monday.

🔥In Obolon, Kyiv, a shell hit a residential building: two floors were partially destroyed and apartments were on fire. pic.twitter.com/Lw9QPsQWKs — Ukraine News Live🇺🇦 (@UkraineNewsLive) March 14, 2022

Now the reports are coming that two people were killed and three injured when a shell hit a residential building, Ukraine’s emergency services said. “As of 07:40, the bodies of 2 people were found in a nine-storey residential building, 3 people were hospitalized, 9 people were treated on the spot,” the agency said in a statement.

Although 15 people were reportedly rescued from the blaze and 63 evacuated with the fire extinguisher.

However, the War between Ukraine and Russia is going on for three weeks now. However, it is been reported that Russia has sought military support from China. While China denied the rumors and said “never heard” of the Russian arms requests. It is been also stated that the United States will try to persuade China not to supply arms to Russia.