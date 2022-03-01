Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Walt Disney Company bans all the theatrical release in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine

The Walt Disney Company has banned the release of all theatrical films in Russia due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. The company on Tuesday released the statement which reads, “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar. We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation."

“In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees" it added.



The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on since Thursday morning. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is now trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv. Meanwhile, some satellite photos have surfaced. Of which 64 km on the roads of Ukraine. A long line of Russian troops is visible. Satellite photos show Russia taking an aggressive stance.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared on Monday by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past three days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons and sophisticated vehicles.

