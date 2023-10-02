Ukraine welcomes EU foreign ministers for meeting in Kyiv

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 2 : Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba on Monday welcomed European Union Foreign Ministers for the historic meeting in the war hit Ukraine and also reaffirmed his country demand for inclusion as permanent EU member.

Taking to X, Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Kuleba shared about the unannounced meeting saying, “Glad to welcome EU foreign ministers at the historic meeting in Ukraine. For the first time in history, outside current EU borders. But also within its future borders. I am grateful to the European Union and personally to @JosepBorrellF for the unwavering EU support for Ukraine.”

The foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) have arrived in Kyiv for the first meeting of the 27 member states ever held outside the EU, Euronews reported.

"We are convening a historic meeting of EU Foreign Ministers here in Ukraine, candidate country and future member of the EU. We are here to express our solidarity and support to the Ukrainian people." the EU's High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, posted on the social network X.

The event wasn't announced until the moment it began for security reasons.

Earlier the European Council President Charles Michel announced that the European Union intends to begin discussions on admitting Ukraine and several other countries as early as October, Russia Today reported.

He said, “As we prepare the EU’s next strategic agenda, we must set ourselves a clear goal. I believe we must be ready, on both sides, by 2030 to enlarge,” Michel said. “This is ambitious, but necessary. It shows that we are serious.”

According to Russia Today, the Council President said that the bloc leaders will discuss enlargement at the next European Council meeting and said, “will take a stand on the opening of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.” That meeting is scheduled for October.

He also recognised that the aspiring members need to adopt the “fundamental” EU values and called for full implementation of the rule of law in full respect of the EU’s diversity.Earlier in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his war-torn country deserved to start European Union accession talks 'this year', CNN reported.

Zelenskyy said he had reached an important mutual understanding with EU President Ursula von der Leyen regarding Ukraine's bid for accession into the European Union.

Earlier, in January, Zelenskyy held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Leyen for European Union's support.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is waiting for the first tranche of macro-finance aid in January. He tweeted, "Glad to start the year talking to @vonderleyen. Thanked for the EU support. Waiting for the 1st tranche of macro-fin aid in Jan, the 1st batch of LED lamps, school buses, generators & modular houses. Coordinated steps on Ukraine European Union Summit. We feel supported & will win together."

