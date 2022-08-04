Ukraine's ground situation does not permit return of Indian students: Govt

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of Indian students who returned from war-ravaged Ukraine, the Centre has said that the ground situation in that country does not permit the return of Indian students.

The government issued these remarks in Rajya Sabha in response to questions pertaining to students who were studying in Ukraine prior to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The government has been in touch with the educational authorities in Ukraine regarding the continuation of studies by Indian students who returned from Ukraine. Currently, the ground situation in that country does not permit the return of Indian students. The Ukrainian side has reiterated its willingness to allow Indian students to continue their courses online," Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi informed Rajya Sabha in a written response.

The Union Minister said National Medical Commission (NMC) has devised a scheme to help Indian medical students who did not undergo physical clinical training due to the extraordinary situation.

She also informed that students who returned from Ukraine will be permitted to appear in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

"Upon qualifying the FMGE, such students will be required to undergo Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for a period of two years in order to be eligible for registration in India," the minister added.

The MoS also said that issues relating to the education of Indian medical students from overseas are being dealt with as per regulations of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission.

India has brought back 22,500 Indian citizens and 147 foreign nationals belonging to 18 countries from Ukraine since February 2022 in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

A number of medical students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine have been seeking admission to Indian medical universities in order to secure their future.

They have urged the government that the students be accommodated as a one-time measure to prevent an academic year's loss.

( With inputs from ANI )

