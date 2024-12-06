UN chief calls for end to fighting in Syria, return to political process

United Nations, Dec 6 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in Syria, and a return to political process to end the bloodshed.

At a press meeting, Guterres said that he had just spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the latest developments in Syria.

During the phone conversation, he emphasised the urgent need for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in need, and a return to the UN-facilitated political process to end the bloodshed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN chief also stressed that all parties are obligated under international law to protect civilians.

This latest offensive was launched into Syrian government-controlled areas by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group sanctioned by the Security Council, along with a broad range of other armed opposition groups.

"It has led to significant shifts in the frontlines. Tens of thousands of civilians are at risk in a region already on fire," Guterres told reporters.

"We are seeing the bitter fruits of a chronic collective failure of previous de-escalation arrangements to produce a genuine nationwide ceasefire or a serious political process to implement Security Council resolutions," he said. "These must change."

The UN chief said that after 14 years of conflict, it is high time for all parties to engage seriously with Geir Pedersen, UN special envoy for Syria, to finally chart a new, inclusive and comprehensive approach to resolving this crisis, in line with Security Council resolution 2254.

"It is time for serious dialogue," Guterres noted, adding, "In other words, restoring Syria's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity -- and meeting the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people."

'It breaks my heart' to see Syrians' suffering grow, along with the threats to regional and international security, he said, urging all those with influence to do their part for the long-suffering people of Syria.

