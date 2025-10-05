UN: India hosts discussion on Gandhian principles for global peace on International Day of Non-Violence

New York [US], October 5 : The Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, hosted a discussion on the International Day of Non-Violence, focusing on the relevance of non-violence and Gandhian principles for building sustainable global peace.

Delegates from several countries, including Germany and South Africa, attended the discussion.

Sharing the details in a post on X, he highlighted how the Gandhian principles of Ahimsa (non-violence), Satyagraha (holding firmly to truth), and Sarvodaya (upliftment of all) offer a comprehensive framework for addressing contemporary global challenges and paving the way toward lasting peace.

"The International Day of Non-Violence declared by the @UN on this day stands both as a national homage by Indians to Bapuji and a global call to action for all. Mahatma Gandhi's message is not confined to India, or indeed to the past, but continues to light the way to the future towards a world where peace triumphs over conflict, dialogue over division, and compassion over fear", he wrote on X.

In his remarks delivered at the discussion, Ambassador Harish highlighted how October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India, the birth anniversary of the Father of our nation, and globally as the International Day of Non-Violence, as declared by the United Nations to honour Mahatma Gandhi's unwavering pursuit of non-violencea cornerstone of India's freedom movement.

"This dual observance gives the day a unique significance that is rooted in India's national memory yet shared as a universal message for humanity", he said.

He added, "Sustainable peace is only possible when we address the issue of alleviating human suffering, with poverty being one of the greatest global challenges in this regard. Mahatma Gandhi recognised that true peace requires empowering every individualuplifting them from poverty and enabling them to reach their full potential regardless of their background. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts, India has remained steadfast in its philosophy of inclusive development in our approach to poverty elimination. In the last decade, India has lifted around 250 million people from multi-dimensional poverty. This acceleration puts India firmly on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of halving multidimensional poverty well before the 2030 deadline."

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Harish noted how in the current era of division and conflict, Mahatma Gandhi's message remains clear- non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind to achieve sustainable global peace.

"As we strive toward this goal, let us embrace Mahatma Gandhi's approach to truth, his commitment to Sarvodaya, or uplifting all and leaving no one behind, and his belief that real progress comes through the pursuit of truth and non-violence", he said.

