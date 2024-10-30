UN investigates attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, says human rights chief

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 30 : United Nations are investigating the reported attacks on minorities in Bangladesh after August changeover, UN human rights chief said in Dhaka on Wednesday.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk met interim government Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, and other advisers, civil society member, students.

"Our fact-finding mission is investigating allegations of attacks against minorities between 5 and 15 August", Turk said at a news conference after concluding a two-day visit in Bangladesh.

"Transitions are always fraught with risk - and this is all the more pronounced for vulnerable groups. I commend the efforts made by students and others to protect minorities," he added.

Turk said that the authorities must hold the perpetrators accountable.

"It is vital that the authorities respond quickly to any incidents reported, by conducting thorough investigations and holding perpetrators accountable. This will help build trust with minority communities, especially in light of troubling campaigns of misinformation and disinformation as well as hate campaigns on social media," Turk said.

Earlier in September, the Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad (HBCOP), the largest organization of minorities in Bangladesh, had called on the United Nations to investigate communal violence against minorities in the country.

"Criminal justice is key, but it is crucial to ensure that charges are not brought in haste, and that due process and fair trial standards are upheld throughout, including in the International Crimes Tribunal", UN human rights chief said.

Bangladesh authorities are considering using Interpol and other international law enforcement agencies to arrest ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other her party leaders for alleged crimes against humanity committed during July-August uprising.

"It is key that criminal cases are not filed against individuals solely on the basis of their previous political affiliation, including members or supporters of Awami League", he added.

"There are concerns that some charges are not founded on proper investigation, including a large number of murder charges against journalists," he said.

Two months ago, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600. Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor