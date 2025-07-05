UN official raises alarm over Iran's arrests of Afghan migrants

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 5 : A UN official reported that Iran has accused hundreds of Afghan migrants of spying, raising concerns over arbitrary arrests and human rights violations, Khaama Press reported.

Richard Bennett, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, has expressed serious concern over the arrest of hundreds of Afghan migrants in Iran, including members of ethnic and religious minority groups, on allegations of spying for Israel.

In a post on X on Saturday, July 5, Bennett stated that Iranian police have accused Afghan migrants of espionage and reportedly used violence during arrests. He also condemned the use of abusive and degrading language toward Afghan refugees by Iranian authorities.

Experts stated: "The post-war situation should not be used as an opportunity to suppress dissent and increase repression."

They acknowledged the impact of the recent military attacks by Israel and the United States and expressed concern over reports of executions, enforced disappearances, and mass arrests.

Khaama Press reported that UN experts noted that since June 13, at least six individuals, including three Kurdish men, have reportedly been executed on charges of spying for Israel.

Several Afghan returnees have shared similar experiences, claiming that Iranian police repeatedly detained and accused them of being spies. These claims align with broader concerns raised by international human rights organizations.

UN experts have voiced worry that, in the wake of recent Israeli attacks, Iranian law enforcement has been targeting minority communities, particularly Afghan migrants, through arbitrary detentions and possible torture.

According to multiple reports, dozens of Afghan citizens have been detained during recent cross-border tensions, accused of espionage without credible evidence or transparent legal process.

Afghanistan's prolonged humanitarian crisis, following the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, has forced millions of Afghans to seek refuge in neighboring countries, including Iran.

Iran currently hosts over three million Afghan nationals, many of whom live in undocumented, vulnerable conditions, exposed to abuse, detention, and forced deportation.

With Iran-Israel tensions intensifying, especially amid regional military escalations, experts fear that foreign nationals, particularly refugees, may continue to face collective punishment and scapegoating, Khaama Press reported.

