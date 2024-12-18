UN Special Envoy for Syria calls for "new constitution, free and fair elections"

Damascus [Syria], December 18 : United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O Pedersen on Wednesday said that he engaged with various stakeholders, including leaders of armed factions, and emphasised the potential for a "new Syria" in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, envisioning a "new constitution, a social contract for all Syrians, and free and fair elections."

Addressing the reporters in Damascus, Pedersen said, "I have been a few days here in Damascus. We have been meeting with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leadership, we've been meeting with other armed factions, including representatives from the Syrian National Council (SNC), and we've been seeing representatives from the families of the detained and missing, and we've been seeing representatives from the broader civil society, and of course a lot of women activists and a few others."

"... I think it's important to say that there is a lot of hope that we can now see the beginning of a new Syria. A new Syria that, in line with Security Council resolution 2254, will adopt a new constitution that will ensure that there is a social contract, a new social contract for all Syrians. And that we will have free and fair elections when that time comes after a transitional period, also in line with Security Council resolution 2254," Pedersen added.

He further said that although stability is there in Damascus, the country faces several challenges.

He said, "But then of course, as you know very well, there are a few challenges. One is that the conflict isn't over yet. Yes, there is stability in Damascus, but there are challenges in some areas, and of course one of the biggest challenges is the situation in the northeast. I'm very pleased that the truce has been renewed and that it seems to be holding but hopefully we will see a political solution to that issue. Then the second, and that of course is a major challenge as you all know, is the scale of the economic challenges."

He added, "We need immediate humanitarian assistance, but we also need to make sure that Syria can be rebuilt, that we can see economic recovery and that we can hopefully see the beginning where we start the process to end sanctions. And third, but not last of course, it is the importance of making sure that we have a political transition that will be credible, inclusive and include the broadest range of the Syrian society and Syrian parties."

Notably, Syria's newly appointed Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, has focused on repatriating Syrian refugees living abroad as one of his key goals. Al-Bashir aims to "bring back the millions of Syrian refugees who are abroad" as part of efforts to restore stability in the country.

