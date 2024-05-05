UN Special Rapporteur expresses concern about media restrictions in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 5 : The United Nations Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has expressed concern about the surge in restrictions on media in Afghanistan, according to TOLOnews.

On World Press Freedom Day, Bennett emphasised the importance of media in Afghanistan and urged for worldwide support for journalists.

The UN Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan remarked, "Journalism in Afghanistan is critical. I'm concerned about the increasingly restrictive media climate and the arbitrary arrest of journalists. I encourage the international community to help Afghan journalists."

Karen B. Decker, American Charge d'Affaires to Afghanistan emphasised the significance of hearing journalists' voices in separate messages.

Karen Decker said: "Afghan journalists are Afghan voices amplifying Afghan messages. They need to be heard. This World Press Freedom Day, we stand united in protecting press freedom worldwide."

Citing Mohammad Raqib Fayaz, a journalist, TOLOnews said, "The media play a very important role in securing governmental reforms, maintaining order, and eradicating societal irregularities."

"Meetings of consonance between journalists and officials should be created, and in due time, officials should provide information to journalists," another journalist said.

This comes as Afghanistan has dropped 26 places in Reporters Without Borders' Press Freedom Index owing to journalist fatalities and arrests, placing 178th overall.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor