UN urges more resources against worsening droughts in Somalia

Mogadishu, Feb 10 The United Nations relief agency on Monday called for efforts to mobilise more resources in response to an escalating drought crisis in several areas of Somalia.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the spread of prolonged, extreme dry conditions is worsening an already dire humanitarian situation in Somalia.

"To mitigate the situation, humanitarian agencies must urgently mobilise and coordinate resources to address the escalating drought crisis and prepare for the anticipated challenges of the Gu (rainy) season," OCHA said in its humanitarian update released in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

It said the poor performance of the October-to-December 2024 deyr (short) rains led to drought conditions in southern and central regions and the current hot and dry conditions.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) projected that the April-to-June Gu seasonal rains would be below-normal across most parts of Somalia, with a delayed onset in key agricultural areas. According to OCHA, above-average temperatures will increase.

"Given that drought conditions worsened progressively through January, immediate humanitarian assistance and long-term resilience interventions, including borehole drilling, livestock support, and sustainable water management, are urgently required," OCHA said.

It warned that food insecurity, malnutrition and displacement would worsen in the coming months, disproportionately affecting women, children, and marginalised groups, Xinhua news agency reported.

An estimated 4.4 million people are facing high levels of acute food insecurity, with 1.6 million children likely to suffer from acute malnutrition through July, OCHA said.

In late 2024, the UN allocated $10 million for La Nina early response in Somalia

In January, OCHA launched the Somalia 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan to help about 4.6 million people, out of 5.98 million who need assistance this year against key risks such as drought and conflict.

Drier conditions will increase competition over resources, strain coping mechanisms, and heighten risks for disease outbreaks, OCHA said.

