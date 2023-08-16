UN World Food Programme lauds India’s contribution in providing life saving food to Afghanistan

By Sahil Pandey

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 16 : United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) in Afghanistan thanked India for its help in providing life-saving food to 16 million people in the country.

The generous contribution by the goverment of India has been acknowledged by the relevant stakeholders in Afghanistan, including UNWFP.

In their recent tweet, UNWFP stated, “For the first half of this year, 16 million people in Afghanistan received life-saving food from WFP. We are grateful for generous donors like India who make that happen”.

As per the government sources, “in view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation and urgent appeals by the UN agencies, India continues to supply humanitarian assistance, including medical and food aid for the Afghan people. In this endeavour, the Goverment of India has partnered with United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) for the internal distribution of wheat within Afghanistan.”

Under this partnership, India has supplied total of 47,500 MTs of wheat assistance to UNWFP centers in Afghanistan. The recent ongoing shipments are being sent through Chabahar Port and being handed over to UNWFP at Herat in Afghanistan.

On the medical assistance side, India has so far supplied almost 200 tons of medical assistance consisting of essential medicines, COVID vaccines, anti-TB medicines and medical/surgical items like Pediatric Stethoscope, Sphygmomanometer mobile type with pediatric BP cuff, infusion pump, drip chamber set, electro cautery, nylon sutures etc.

The same were handed over to authorities of the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul. India has also continued its support for the Habibia School, Kabul and has sent assistance of winter clothing and stationary items for the primary students.

Recently, India also partnered with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) in Afghanistan to provide humanitarian assistance for the welfare of the Afghan drug user population, especially females. Under this partnership, they have supplied 1100 units of female hygiene kits and blankets and medical assistance to UNODC, Kabul. These items will be used by UNODC in their female drug rehabilitation camps across Afghanistan. India would be providing medical assistance for these rehabilitation camps.

According to UNWFP, it is the world’s largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity, for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

