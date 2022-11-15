UNGA adopts resolution on creating repatriation mechanism for Ukraine; India abstains

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday voted in favour of a resolution calling for the creation of a repatriation and a remedy mechanism for damages created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A total of 94 countries voted in favour of the resolution while 14 voted against it. As many as 73 nations, including India, abstained.

"Today @UN General Assembly recognizes Russia must be held accountable for its aggression against Ukraine. Adopted by 94 to 14 votes, the #UNGA resolution recommends the establishment of a registry of damages & recognizes the need for compensation for damages caused," the EU mission in UN said in a tweet.

The draft resolution, submitted by the Western countries, calls to condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

The Czech Republic, who co-sponsored the resolution, said Russia must be held accountable for violations and damage caused by its war in Ukraine.

"Today @UN member states voted that Russia must be held accountable for violations and damage caused by its war in Ukraine. Czechia proudly co-sponsored this UN General Assembly resolution recommending the establishment of a registry of damage and mechanism for reparation," the Czech mission in the UN tweeted.

The so-called Russian "military operation", which started in the last week of February, has so far resulted in the death of thousands of military personnel on both sides. The war in Ukraine has also impacted global food security and has led to a sudden increase in crude prices.

Since the start of the Ukraine conflict, India's bilateral ties with Russia have come under the scanner of the West for a surge in oil imports from sanctions-hit Moscow.

Notably, India has not condemned Russia since the start of the conflict and has maintained its independent position. On UN forums, New Delhi has consistently advocated for a cessation of violence, peace, and diplomacy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor