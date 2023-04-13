UNGA President thanks envoys of India, Belgium and South Africa on launch of group of friends on 'Science for Action'

New York [US], April 13 : United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi thanked Permanent Representatives of India, Belgium and South Africa to the UN for the initiative, which was announced during the second scientific briefing of the General Assembly.

Csaba Korosi called the initiative the creation of the group of friends on 'Science for Action' an "important step" towards multilateral cooperation and the exchange of information and data. He also called on UN member states to join the informal forum.

In a statement, UNGA President said, "I congratulate today's creation of Group of Friends on Science for Action. I thank Ambassador Philippe Kridelka, the Permanent Representative of Belgium; Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, the Permanent Representative of India; and Ambassador Mathu Joyini, the Permanent Representative of South Africa, for this initiative, which was announced during the second scientific briefing of the General Assembly."

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Korosi stated, "I congratulate today's creation of the Group of Friends on Science for Action. I thank the Permanent Representatives of for this initiative. This is an important step forward towards multilateral cooperation and exchange of information and data."

Csaba Korosi said that he is "deeply honoured" that member states see the value of science in decision-making and have taken an important step towards multilateral cooperation and exchange of information.

He further said, "Let me stress that this platform, this Group of Friends, is by Member States for Member States. It is a platform to help Member States during future negotiations and way beyond. I look forward to working with the Group of Friends during the coming months."

Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in a tweet stated, "Launched! Today, PRs of India, Belgium & South Africa launched the Group of Friends of Science for Action. The needs real, tangible & sustainable solutions to multiple crises. This Group is a critical step towards achieving #SDGs, through evidence-based decision-making."

In a statement at the UNGA, Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, said, "It is indeed with great pleasure that we, the representatives of India, Belgium, and South Africa, announce the launch of the Group of Friends of Science for Action."

She further said, "We are especially delighted that the President of the General Assembly could be present with us for this, particularly at the end of an important day of briefings by scientists and academics."

Kamboj stated that the Group of Friends of Science for Action is aimed to promote the application of science-based actionable knowledge to the policies and programmes of member states towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

"The idea is also to further evidence-based decision-making across the full spectrum of activities in the UN, including through linkages with global networks of scientists and experts on a regular basis. The hope is that the unprecedent expansion of information and data in the recent times, coupled with application scientific knowledge will guide us to fast track our collective goals, including achieving SDGs," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor