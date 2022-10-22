Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Promoting Indo-Australian bilateral trade and investments, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari emphasized the great investment opportunities in India including the transport infrastructure sector.

Among various meetings in New South Wales, Sydney Gadkari had a fruitful interaction with Australian Senator Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing. Gadkari and Ayres discussed the excellent investment opportunities for Australian Investors in the Roads and Transport sector in India, a government press release read.

The Minister said the trade relations between the two nations are upbeat and win-win for both countries with technology and innovation being the key drivers for future growth. Gadkari visited the Research Center for Integrated Transportation Innovation (rCITI) at the University of New South Wales, Sydney.

rCITI in collaboration with Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) and Indian Mobility Industries will work together to build the Center for Advanced Transportation Technology and Systems (CATTS) in India. A testimony of Indo-Australian Partnership, CATTS will serve as Centre of Excellence to build capacities in the fields of smart transport systems.

The Minister had a meeting with the Team of Australia-India Infrastructure Forum (AIIF) in Sydney, hosted by Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC). Gadkari had a meeting with John Hopkins, CEO of Export Finance Australia. Discussions pertained to the effects of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) on trade and bilateral investments between the two countries.

The Minister said India's export of goods and services to Australia will increase in the coming years with the fostering of a strong India-Australia Partnership under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the press release added.

Gadkari also visited Australia's largest Motorway Control Centre (MCC), managed by Transurban at St. Peters NSW in Sydney. This facility streamlines the coordination of critical incidents and maintenance and network-wide traffic monitoring, including the Tunnels.

Later addressing a program organised by the University of NSW Gadkari talked about the crucial role of Infrastructure in the growth and prosperity of countries. He highlighted the seamless opportunities to expand the infrastructure partnership between India and Australia.

( With inputs from ANI )

