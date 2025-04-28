"Unsecured border on purpose": US Border Czar slams Biden over border security

Washington DC [US], April 28 : US Border Czar Tom Homan on Monday criticised former US President Joe Biden for deliberately unsecuring the US-Mexico border.

Homan at a press briefing said that Biden inherited a secure border built under former President Donald Trump, but chose to undo it.

"But Joe Biden was the first President in the history of the nation who came into office and unsecured the border on purpose. That is a fact. We handed the Biden administration the most secure border in my lifetime after President Trump's first administration. And he unsecured it on purpose. Now, President Trump and this administration's success is unprecedented. We beat Trump's first administration on border success," he said.

Homan cited studies showing that Trump's policies reduced illegal immigration by 96%, potentially saving countless women from sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

There have been studies done that say 31 per cent of women who make their journey to cartels get sexually assaulted. President Trump has brought illegal immigration down by 96 per cent. How many women haven't been assaulted by the cartels, how many children aren't being sex trafficked into the nation? How many known spectators aren't making it into this country? How many pounds of fentanyl aren't getting into the country to kill young Americans?" he said.

With over 40 years of experience working with six presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan, Homan stressed that every president except Biden took border security seriously.

"I have been at this for over 40 years, and I have worked for six Presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan. Every President I have worked for took border security seriously because if you do not have strong border security, you cannot have national security. We got to know who's coming, what's coming in, where it's coming from and why it's coming," he said.

Homan noted that even Democratic presidents like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton took steps to secure the border, recognising its importance for national security.

"Even President Obama and President Clinton took some steps to secure the border, because they understood National Security was important. Border numbers are historic low. Today, as I am standing here, we're the most secure border in the history of this nation. The numbers prove it. President Trump's policies are saving lives every day," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor