Upendra Yadav Resigns: Nepal Health Minister Quits From Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Cabinet

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population Upendra Yadav has tendered his resignation on Monday. Yadav, who also holds the position of Chairperson of the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal, submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' this morning.

In his resignation letter, Yadav cited the inability to continue the cooperation within the current political landscape as the reason for his decision to step down from the government. Additionally, State Minister for Health and Population and member of the JSP-N political committee, Deepak Karki, has also resigned from his position today. It should be noted that the Maoist Center and CPN-UML also withdrew their support for the JSP Nepal-led government in Madhes Province. Consequently, efforts to form a new government with four other parties have commenced in response to the unfolding political dynamics.



