US: 6.4-magnitude quake strikes off northern California
By ANI | Published: December 20, 2022 04:59 PM 2022-12-20T16:59:04+5:30 2022-12-20T22:30:07+5:30
4:25 (UTC) at the depth of 16.1 kilometers. "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 - 12km WSW of Ferndale, CA," USGS tweeted.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 rocked the northern part of the US state of California, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The USGS said the earthquake struck at 10:34:25 (UTC) at the depth of 16.1 kilometers.
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 - 12km WSW of Ferndale, CA," USGS tweeted.
So far there is no news of any casualty.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app