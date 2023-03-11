US adds 311,000 jobs in Feb

Published: March 11, 2023

Washington, March 11 The US added 311,000 jobs in February, the Labor Department said. The jobless rate climbed ...

US adds 311,000 jobs in Feb

US adds 311,000 jobs in Feb

Washington, March 11 The US added 311,000 jobs in February, the Labor Department said.

The jobless rate climbed to 3.6 per cent from last month's 3.4 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying.

The increase is likely to cause the Federal Reserve to continue in the most aggressive rate hike cycle in decades, experts said.

