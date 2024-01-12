US-UK Airstrikes in Yemen Killed Five, Injured Six; Houthi Official Says Won’t Go ‘Unanswered’

US-UK-led airstrikes pounded five regions under Houthi control in Yemen on Friday, January 12, killing at least five people and injuring six others, according to a Houthi military spokesman. The strikes, aimed at the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and other areas, drew renewed attention to the years-long war in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest nation.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, in a videotaped address, condemned the attacks as "criminal aggression" by the "American and British enemy." He vowed retaliation, stating, "It will not go unanswered and unpunished. The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to target sources of threat and all hostile targets on land and at sea in defence of Yemen, its sovereignty and independence." US-UK Coalition Launches Strikes on Iran-Backed Houthi Targets in Yemen Following Red Sea Attacks.

بيانٌ صادرٌ عنِ القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنية

بسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيم

قال تعالى: {فَمَنِ ٱعۡتَدَىٰ عَلَیۡكُمۡ فَٱعۡتَدُوا۟ عَلَیۡهِ بِمِثۡلِ مَا ٱعۡتَدَىٰ عَلَیۡكُمۡۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعۡلَمُوۤا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ مَعَ ٱلۡمُتَّقِینَ } صدق الله العظيم



أقدمَ العدوُّ الأمريكيُّ… pic.twitter.com/KoLpz5eEDa — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) January 12, 2024

Saree went further, linking the airstrikes to Israel's recent conflict with Hamas in Gaza. He claimed that the US and UK were acting "as part of their support for the continuation of Israeli crime in Gaza." He confirmed continued Yemeni opposition to Israeli actions, stating, "This brutal aggression will not dissuade Yemen from its position of support and support for the oppression of the Palestinian people."

The airstrikes came in response to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, raising concerns about a wider regional conflict. Earlier in the day, US-UK air strikes against the Houthis had already ignited worries about escalation, potentially jeopardizing international efforts to calm the situation in Gaza.

Adding to the regional tensions, the US Navy revealed an attack on a ship days earlier in the Indian Ocean, possibly linked to Iran. This incident signalled a potential willingness by Iran to target vessels as part of a broader maritime campaign connected to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The events highlight the fragile state of security in the region and the complex web of alliances and rivalries fueling various conflicts. The escalation in Yemen raises concerns about humanitarian consequences for the already war-torn nation, while the potential involvement of Iran further complicates the already volatile situation.