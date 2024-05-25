US announces security assistance worth USD 275 million for Ukraine

Washington, DC [US], May 25 : The United States on Friday announced new security assistance worth USD 275 million for Ukraine, including ammunitions, artillery rounds, and precision aerial munitions. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated US support for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

Blinken said that the new security assistance of Ukraine is part of the US efforts to help Kyiv repel Moscow's assault near Kharkiv.

In a post on X, Blinken stated, "Today, the United States is announcing a USD 275 million drawdown of weapons and equipment to support the brave people of Ukraine. We will continue to stand with Ukraine in its fight against Russia's aggression."

In a statement, Blinken stated, "The United States is announcing today a significant new drawdown of weapons and equipment for Ukraine to support the brave Ukrainian people as they defend their country against Russia's aggression. "

"This USD 275 million package, which is part of our efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia's assault near Kharkiv, contains urgently needed capabilities including: ammunition for HIMARS; 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; precision aerial munitions; small arms and additional rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions; anti-armor mines; tactical vehicles; body armor, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment; and spare parts, maintenance, and other equipment," he added.

In the statement, Blinken noted that it is the fifth security assistance package authorized by US President Joe Biden since signing the national security supplemental and the third package using Presidential Drawdown Authorities.

Antony Blinken stated that the assistance from previous packages has already made it to the front lines and the new military assistance will be moved as quickly as possible so that the Ukrainian military can use it to defend their territory and protect the people of Ukraine.

Blinken stated, "As President Biden has made clear, the United States and the international coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine in its defense of its freedom."

Notably, the US has offered support to Ukraine since the war between Moscow and Kyiv started in 2022. Earlier this month, Antony Blinken arrived on a surprise visit to Ukraine to foster ties and reaffirm American support to Kyiv amid its ongoing war with Russia.

Upon his arrival in Ukraine, Blinken in a post on X stated, "I returned to Kyiv today to demonstrate our unwavering support for Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Russian aggression." He made this unannounced visit for the fourth time since the war between Moscow and Kyiv started in February 2022.

On May 24, Russia launched a wave of missile strikes in several locations of Ukraine's Kharkiv, including a printing house, killing seven people and injuring 23 others. Seven people who were killed, including at least five women, were civilians working for the Factor-Druk printing company in Kharkiv, according to the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov, CNN reported.

As many as 16 people were injured at the printing house, located south of the city center, and another seven were injured at another location. Russian soldiers have taken advantage of a weakened front line in Ukraine, according to CNN report.

For the past two weeks, Russian forces have advanced towards Kharkiv. Earlier in the war, Russian forces had captured parts of the region before being liberated. The Ukrainian state railway network was also attacked in the morning, according to the company's statement. The company said six employees were injured in the attack.

