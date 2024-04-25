US announces USD 1 billion new security assistance for Ukraine

Washington DC [US], April 25 : The US has announced a new USD 1 billion package for Ukraine shortly after President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a national security supplemental into law, aiming to deliver critical artillery rounds and air defence munitions to Kyiv as "they defend their country and their freedom against Russia's aggression".

US Defence Department released a press release on Wednesday, stating that today, following the passage of the national security supplemental which the President just signed into law, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced significant new security assistance to urgently meet Ukraine's critical security and defence needs. This announcement is the Biden Administration's fifty-sixth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories to Ukraine since August 2021.

"This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package has an estimated value of USD 1 billion and includes capabilities to support Ukraine's most urgent requirements, including air defence interceptors, artillery rounds, armoured vehicles, and anti-tank weapons," the release added.

A key part of the new package is 155 mm artillery rounds and other mortar and artillery ammunition, along with RIM-7 and AIM-9M air defence munitions.

There was some other important ammunition as well which included 50 caliber, Unmanned Aerial Systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, etc.

Further, the release added that "this package will surge munitions, weapons, and equipment forward to support Ukraine's ability to defend its frontlines, protect its cities, and counter Russia's continued attacks. With the bipartisan support of Congress, Ukraine can count on strong and resolute US leadership to provide consistent security assistance support together with some 50 Allies and partners to ensure its brave defenders receive the critical capabilities needed to fight Russian aggression."

Following this Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his thanks after the Senate cleared the package Tuesday night.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "President Biden signed into law today the support package approved by Congress, which includes Ukraine aid. We completed this half-year path. Regardless of what anyone says, we are gaining the support we need to continue protecting lives from Russian attacks. Over the past few days, we have already been actively working with our American friends on all levels to include the exact types of weapons that our warriors require in this package. It totals $1 billion and includes exactly what we discussed with President Biden during our call. I am grateful to President Biden, Congress, and all Americans who recognize that we must cut the ground under Putin's feet rather than obeying him, as this is the only way to truly reduce threats to freedom. Together, we can ensure this."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor